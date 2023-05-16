North East ‘monster’ handed life sentence after sexually abusing three children

A man has been given a life sentenced after subjecting three children to sexual abuse.

Ian Tague, 41, from Gateshead, was charged with 25 counts of rape and sexual assault after one of his victims bravely spoke out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He denied his guilt, but last year a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found him guilty and he was remanded in custody.

Last Friday, Tague was handed a life sentence meaning he must serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars before being considered for parole.

Ian Tague

He was also made to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and prevented from ever contacting his victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Nicola Wade, of Northumbria Police’s Child and Adult Protection Unit, said: “Tague is a monster – there’s no other word for him. He is a danger to children and I am so thankful to the exceptionally brave victim who spoke out against him.

“Thanks to their bravery, we were able to identify other victims, who then bravely spoke out themselves, and build a strong case against vile Tague.”

“Tague has undoubtedly robbed them of their innocence but I hope they grow up knowing that what happened to them was never their fault, they did not deserve it and that they have shown incredible resilience. Thanks to them, Tague has been exposed for the predator he is, removed from society and will forever more be known as a vile paedophile.

“I truly hope this sentence gives the survivors and their families a sense of justice and comfort and they can begin to look to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I hope anyone who reads of the sentence, no matter their age, background or whether the abuse they suffered is recent or non-recent, feels encouraged by this result and inspired to come forward.

“No one should ever suffer in silence – please, if you have ever been subjected to any form of sexual abuse, reach out, you will be supported and we will do everything we can to ensure your abuser is put before a court.”