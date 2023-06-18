North East police forces facing budget shortfalls of more than £16m

The warning follows an analysis of police financial forecasts which reveals that forces in the region could face a combined budget shortfall of £16.5m in the next three years.

The data is based on medium-term financial plans submitted by individual police forces to their local police and crime panels.

All three North East police forces have made drastic cuts to the spending planned.

UNISON states that the worst affected force in the region is Northumbria Police, with £10.2m in cuts, followed by Cleveland Police with £3.4m an then Durham Police with £2.9m.

The union states that as a result of funding cuts, tackling and preventing crime could be compromised.

Clare Williams, UNISON northern regional secretary, said: “Without more funding to plug these huge budget shortfalls, public confidence in the police will continue to fall.

“With fewer police staff to investigate cases and smaller numbers of police and community support officers patrolling local neighbourhoods, there’s a risk crime rates will climb.

“Severe cuts to police budgets will leave many forces in the North East unable to protect communities or bring criminals to justice.

“Policing will become that much harder and staff will be left feeling increasingly anxious about their futures.

“These figures are yet another warning sign that policing is in deep crisis. Ministers must ensure forces can afford to recruit the right staff to fulfil their duties so officers can be out on the streets keeping people and their communities safe.”