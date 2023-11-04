North East salons scoop up awards at English Beauty Industry Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top beauty professionals across the North East were acknowledged for their work in the beauty industry at the fifth English Beauty Industry Awards.

The prestigious awards highlight exceptional talent, dedication and innovation within the beauty sector across the North East of England, with the winners showcasing the highest standards of the industry and the success of the beauty community.

In a glittering ceremony hosted by Oceanic Events, on Sunday, October 29 at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park in Newcastle, various salons across the North East scooped up the winning award.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Beauty Therapist of the Year was won by Newcastle-based artist Danielle of Angelic Beauty by Danielle.

Beauty Team of the Year was won by Enhance Beauty Rooms in Alnwick.

Hair Stylist of the Year was won by Michael Arthur Hair located in North Shields.

Hair Styling Team of the Year was won by Cloud 9 Hair Beauty in Sunderland.

5 Star Nail Salon of the Year was won by Nail’d It by Leigh Tranquil Spa & Beauty in South Shields.

Nail Technician of the Year was won by Sam Hardie in Hebburn.

Nail Team of the Year was won by Millou Nails & Beauty in Consett.

Resident Spa of the Year was won by Mineral House Spa in Newcastle.

Luxury Spa of the Year was won by Dream Therapy in Sunderland.

Spa Team of the Year was won by Rockliffe Hall in Darlington.

Day Spa of the Year was won by Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.

Aesthetic Clinic of the Year was won by Aesthetic Expert in South Shields, who also won Aesthetic Team of the Year.

Dental Practice of the Year was won by Burgess & Hyder in Esh Winning.

5 Star Make Up Salon was won by The Beauty Box Studio in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Make Up Artist of the Year was won by Makeup by Hollie at Flawless Moments in North Shields.

Make Up Team of the Year was won by The Beauty Box Studio in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Freelance Hair & Make Up Artist of the Year was won by Victoria Louise MUA in Stockton on Tees.

Semi Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year was won by Kelly Blick Brows in Whitley Bay.

Hair Loss Clinic of the Year was won by Scalp North East in Swalwell.

Tattoo Removal Surgery of the Year was won by Laserways Tattoo Removal inNewcastle upon Tyne.

Tattoo Artist of the Year was won by Roker Tattoo Studio in Sunderland.

Body Piercer of the Year was won by Moth Metal Piercing in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Beauty Training Academy of the Year was won by The Beauty Training Hub in Catterick Garrison.

Tanning Salon of the Year was won by Jenny Glow in Billingham.

The North East beauty salon who scooped up the top winning award was Chapter One Hair & Beauty in Esh Winning, while Beauty Queen in Amble won the Northumberland category, Luxe Lounge Hair and Beauty in Blaydon won for Tyne and Wear, Chapter One Hair and Beauty in Esh Winning also won for County Durham, Ultra Chique Clinique in Middlesbrough won for Cleveland, Top Enhancement Beauty and Academy in Newcastle won for Newcastle, and Sunderland’s Bank Hair and Beauty won for Sunderland.

The overall winner of 5 Star Hair Salon was LMR Hair and Spa located in Cramlington, and also won the Northumberland category. Michael Arthur Hair in North Shields won for Tyne and Wear, Chapter One Hair and Beauty in Esh Winning won for County Durham, Samantha Jane Hairdressing in Middlesbrough won for Cleveland, Salon Blanc in Newcastle won for Newcastle and Polished Hair and Beauty in Sunderland won for Sunderland.

A spokesperson for the fifth English Beauty Industry Awards said: “It was another incredible event and we were proud to have such a great calibre of finalists this year.

“The winners are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest.