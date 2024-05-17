Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer is nearly here and festival season will be underway very soon too.

May marks the start of festival season across the UK, and with one of the largest North East summer events In The Park Festival, already in the past, music fans can look forward to an action packed summer across the region.

These are some of the largest summer festivals set to take place in the North East and everything you need to know if you fancy going.

Into The Fields Festival

This Northumberland festival is packed with some of the best tribute bands across the country. Taking place over the treee day Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May, music fans can enjoy hearing live renditions of their favourite songs without the eye watering costs of seeing the original artists.

Headliners will include tribute acts for Kasabian, David Bowie and Queen while other sets will be dedicated to the music of Blur, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, ACDC and plenty more.

Very limited tickets remain available to the Blyth event through the SeeTickets website.

The Great British Tribute Fest

Another tribute festival on the Bank Holiday weekend, this event offers a city centre feel to the live music experience.

Taking place in Times Square in the heart of Newcastle, the two day event will be headlined by sets involving music from Sam Fender, Queen and Fleetwood Mac, while other sets will pay tribute to Blur, Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Tickets start from £15 and are available through the event’s website.

Northern Kin Festival

Down in County Durham, Northern Kin Festival is offering a series of live folk, blues and rock sets. It was initially scheduled from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16 but it now over the second weekend in August.

Headline sets will come from Billy Bragg, Hawkwind, The Waterboys and 10cc while other offerings include sets from The Undertones, Elvana, Starsailor and more.

Tickets are on sale through the event website.

Coast Fest

One of the region’s newest and best festivals, North Shields’ Coast Fest offers an incredible range of local, up and coming acts and established musicians.

The festival will take place over Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23.

Headline sets come from Professor Green, The Selecter and Badly Drawn Boy while local acts such as Club Paradise, Keiran Bowe and more will keep audiences entertained throughout the day.

Tickets are available online through the venue’s website.

Kubix Festival

Back for its sixth event, Kubix is one of the largest festivals in the region. Taking place this year on Saturday, July 13 at Herrington Country Park in Sunderland, it is a huge day of pop and dance sets.

Music will come from the likes of Nadine Coyle, 2Unlimited and Sam Ryder while 00s favourites Busted will bring the night to a close.

Limited tickets remain on sale through the event’s website.

Monument Festival

One week after Kubix, Herrington Country Park plays host to Monument Festival. Tickets are now on sale for the Sunderland event which will see sets by Jake Bugg, The Kooks, The Coral, The View and more.

Mouth Of The Tyne Festival

North Tyneside’s premier festival welcomes some top names to the region each year and 2024 is no different. Taking place from Thursday, July 11 until Sunday, July 14, headline sets will come from Ocean Colour Scene, Rick Astley, Heather Small and Andrew Cushin.

Only one day tickets are available and only the Rick Astley night has sold out.

Hardwick Festival

Another County Durham event, Hardwick Live is another of the region’s largest events, running between Friday, August 16 and Sunday, August 18.

Headline sets this year come from Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and Richard Ashcroft while additional sets will see fans enjoy music from Blossoms, Sophie Ellis Bextor, The Charlatans, Heaven 17 and many more.

Tickets remain available through the venue’s websitehttps://hardwickfestival.ticketline.co.uk/.

Lindisfarne

This coastline festival usually marks the end of festival season in the North East and this summer is no different. Over the final days of August and opening of September, music fans can head to Northumberland and enjoy headline sets from The Vaccines, Tom Walker, Orbital and De La Soul.

Other acts include Elvana, Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, 808 State, Will Varley and plenty more, including the festival’s namesake.