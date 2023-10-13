North East Tourism awards: The full list of finalists announced as the region’s top travel picks
Finalists have been selected from across the region.
The finalists for the North East England Tourism Awards 2024 have officially been revealed, showcasing the huge talent, sites and staff throughout the region.
With 14 categories up for grabs, the prestigious award ceremony will take place in Spring next year when the top names in the sector will find out if they have picked up well earned recognition for their work around travel and tourism.
The regional winners will go on to represent the region at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.
In the 2023 edition of the awards the North East picked up two Gold awards for Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours near Northumberland’s Seahouses for Experience of the Year and Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages in Northumberland National Park for Self Catering of the Year.
Silver went to Langley Castle Hotel near Hexham for Resilience and Innovation Award while Darlington’s Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort was awarded a Bronze in the Large Hotel of the Year category.
A special award for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism will also be announced on the night. This year’s winner was actor and TV Presenter and Hexham native Robson Green.
Sarah Green, chief executive of NnewcastleGateshead Initiative said: “Congratulations to the businesses and individuals who have been named as finalists, we look forward to celebrating with them at the awards ceremony next year.
“Tourism is without doubt a huge asset for the region’s economy and as the first government-funded regional tourism pilot we have set ourselves the ambitious target to double the size of the sector in the next ten years - creating more jobs, driving innovation, ensuring an accessible and inclusive welcome for all and creating year-round demand.
“As part of the pilot we are working closely with the businesses at the heart of our visitor economy to deliver a business support programme to ensure the sector can reach its full potential. Businesses such as these announced today are key to raising that profile and achieving those targets.”
The full list of finalists within each category is as follows:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
Northumberland National Park, NORTHUMBERLAND
Seventeen Nineteen, SUNDERLAND
Spectrum Holidays, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Alnwick Garden, NORTHUMBERLAND
Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND
Business Events Venue of the Year
Crowne Plaza Newcastle Stephenson Quarter, NEWCASTLE
Event Durham, Durham University, DURHAM
Newcastle Civic Centre, NEWCASTLE
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Hadrian’s Wall Campsite, NORTHUMBERLAND
Woodland Chase Glamping, NORTHUMBERLAND
Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
Dalton Park, DURHAM
Northumberland Zoo, NORTHUMBERLAND
Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, NORTHUMBERLAND
Experience of the Year
Athey’s Moor Flying School, NORTHUMBERLAND
Blackfriars Cookery School, NEWCASTLE
CBK Adventures, NORTH TYNESIDE
Serenity Farne Islands Boat Tours, NORTHUMBERLAND
Large Hotel of the Year
Hotel Indigo Durham, DURHAM
Matfen Hall Hotel, NORTHUMBERLAND
Rockliffe Hall Hotel, DURHAM
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, DURHAM
Hall Hill Farm, NORTHUMBERLAND
Northumberland Zoo, NORTHUMBERLAND
Whitehouse Farm Centre, NORTHUMBERLAND
Ushaw Historic House Chapel and Gardens, DURHAM
New Tourism Business of the Year
Hiddle Hut, NORTHUMBERLAND
Holiday Inn Sunderland, SUNDERLAND
Seventeen Nineteen, SUNDERLAND
Pub of the Year
The Beresford Arms Whalton, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Joiners Arms, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Twice Brewed Inn, NORTHUMBERLAND
Self-catering accommodation of the Year
Chesters Stables, NORTHUMBERLAND
Honeybee Cottage, NORTHUMBERLAND
Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, NORTHUMBERLAND
Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND
Small Hotel of the Year
Langley Castle Hotel, NORTHUMBERLAND
Seaham Hall, DURHAM
South Causey Inn, DURHAM
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Falconry Days, NORTHUMBERLAND
Kielder Observatory, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Spanish Gallery, The Auckland Project, DURHAM
Taste of North East England
Blackfriars Restaurant, NEWCASTLE
Spanish City, NORTH TYNESIDE
The Old Boathouse, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, NORTHUMBERLAND
Unsung Hero
Michelle Kindleysides (Beamish, The Living Museum of the North), DURHAM
Duncan Wise (Northumberland National Park), NORTHUMBERLAND
Michael Wortley (Stephenson Steam Railway), NORTH TYNESIDE