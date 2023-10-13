Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The finalists for the North East England Tourism Awards 2024 have officially been revealed, showcasing the huge talent, sites and staff throughout the region.

With 14 categories up for grabs, the prestigious award ceremony will take place in Spring next year when the top names in the sector will find out if they have picked up well earned recognition for their work around travel and tourism.

The regional winners will go on to represent the region at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

In the 2023 edition of the awards the North East picked up two Gold awards for Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours near Northumberland’s Seahouses for Experience of the Year and Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages in Northumberland National Park for Self Catering of the Year.

Silver went to Langley Castle Hotel near Hexham for Resilience and Innovation Award while Darlington’s Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort was awarded a Bronze in the Large Hotel of the Year category.

A special award for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism will also be announced on the night. This year’s winner was actor and TV Presenter and Hexham native Robson Green.

Sarah Green, chief executive of NnewcastleGateshead Initiative said: “Congratulations to the businesses and individuals who have been named as finalists, we look forward to celebrating with them at the awards ceremony next year.

“Tourism is without doubt a huge asset for the region’s economy and as the first government-funded regional tourism pilot we have set ourselves the ambitious target to double the size of the sector in the next ten years - creating more jobs, driving innovation, ensuring an accessible and inclusive welcome for all and creating year-round demand.

“As part of the pilot we are working closely with the businesses at the heart of our visitor economy to deliver a business support programme to ensure the sector can reach its full potential. Businesses such as these announced today are key to raising that profile and achieving those targets.”

The full list of finalists within each category is as follows:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Northumberland National Park, NORTHUMBERLAND

Seventeen Nineteen, SUNDERLAND

Spectrum Holidays, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Alnwick Garden, NORTHUMBERLAND

Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND

Business Events Venue of the Year

Crowne Plaza Newcastle Stephenson Quarter, NEWCASTLE

Event Durham, Durham University, DURHAM

Newcastle Civic Centre, NEWCASTLE

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Hadrian’s Wall Campsite, NORTHUMBERLAND

Woodland Chase Glamping, NORTHUMBERLAND

Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Dalton Park, DURHAM

Northumberland Zoo, NORTHUMBERLAND

Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, NORTHUMBERLAND

Experience of the Year

Athey’s Moor Flying School, NORTHUMBERLAND

Blackfriars Cookery School, NEWCASTLE

CBK Adventures, NORTH TYNESIDE

Serenity Farne Islands Boat Tours, NORTHUMBERLAND

Large Hotel of the Year

Hotel Indigo Durham, DURHAM

Matfen Hall Hotel, NORTHUMBERLAND

Rockliffe Hall Hotel, DURHAM

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, DURHAM

Hall Hill Farm, NORTHUMBERLAND

Northumberland Zoo, NORTHUMBERLAND

Whitehouse Farm Centre, NORTHUMBERLAND

Ushaw Historic House Chapel and Gardens, DURHAM

New Tourism Business of the Year

Hiddle Hut, NORTHUMBERLAND

Holiday Inn Sunderland, SUNDERLAND

Seventeen Nineteen, SUNDERLAND

Pub of the Year

The Beresford Arms Whalton, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Joiners Arms, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Twice Brewed Inn, NORTHUMBERLAND

Self-catering accommodation of the Year

Chesters Stables, NORTHUMBERLAND

Honeybee Cottage, NORTHUMBERLAND

Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, NORTHUMBERLAND

Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND

Small Hotel of the Year

Langley Castle Hotel, NORTHUMBERLAND

Seaham Hall, DURHAM

South Causey Inn, DURHAM

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Falconry Days, NORTHUMBERLAND

Kielder Observatory, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Spanish Gallery, The Auckland Project, DURHAM

Taste of North East England

Blackfriars Restaurant, NEWCASTLE

Spanish City, NORTH TYNESIDE

The Old Boathouse, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, NORTHUMBERLAND

Unsung Hero

Michelle Kindleysides (Beamish, The Living Museum of the North), DURHAM

Duncan Wise (Northumberland National Park), NORTHUMBERLAND