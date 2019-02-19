North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest travel news from around the region.

WEATHER - last update 6.30am

Isolated showers expected this morning, rain arriving this evening.

Sunny spells and a few showers this morning, mainly in the west.

Cloud increases this afternoon with rain spreading in from the west this evening. Light west or southwesterly winds.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy throughout with outbreaks of rain, this heaviest and most persistent over high ground in the west.

Strengthening southwesterly winds, becoming gusty over hills.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of any incidents on the roads so far this morning.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am

There is a 15-minute delay between the Airport and South Hylton and a 15-minute delay between St James' in Newcastle and South Shields due to a failed train.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30m

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am

No reports of any rail service delays as yet.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays to the Shields Ferry

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 12.30pm

There are no reported delays to flights.