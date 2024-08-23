Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team behind the Tyne Tunnels have announced the site will be closed through the Bank Holiday weekend.

This comes at a time when the three day weekend takes families across the North East to make the most of the region as the peak weeks of summer come to a close.

The closure will be in place from 9pm on Friday, August 23 with the tunnels reopening at 6am on Tuesday ahead of the four day working week.

A post on the Tyne Tunnels social media pages reads: “This is a reminder that the Northbound Tyne Tunnel will be closed this Bank Holiday weekend from 9PM on Friday 23rd August until 6AM Tuesday 27th August.”

“The Southbound tunnel will operate in a bi-directional layout, with one lane heading north and one heading south. Weekend closures are in place until March 2025, whilst maintenance is carried out to ensure the longevity of the tunnels for generations to come. When a Monday bank holiday takes place, weekend closures are extended until 6AM Tuesday.

“There will be no works taking place on the Great North Run 2024 weekend and three weekends across the festive period when the tunnels will remain fully open.”

The majority of weekends between summer 2024 and March 25 will be impacted by closures between 8pm on Friday evenings and 6am on Monday mornings, although the Bank Holiday will leave an extended period of closure for those looking to travel across the North East this weekend.

A revised Metro timetable is also in place for the weekend, while there is also a line closure between St James and Wallsend from Saturday, August 24 until the start of September.