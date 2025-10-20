North East wind farm awards 30 £5,000 scholarships to local students

Local students have received £5,000 scholarships thanks to a North East wind farm.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is helping to prepare young people for careers in a net zero world by awarding 30 additional scholarship to students from coast communities across the North and North-East of England.

The grants are helping to support students from South Tyneside, Redcar and Cleveland, and East Riding of Yorkshire as they pursue further education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) subjects

Sophie Jennings, from South Shields, is a recipient of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm scholarship. | Dogger Bank Wind Farm

It now means that a total of 123 scholarships have been awarded by Dogger Bank, with the funding prioritising areas that are central to the renewable energy project.

Sophie Jennings, one of the students who received a scholarship, has stated that it has helped her to focus on studying for her degree.

The Newcastle University Computer Science student, from South Shields, said: “It feel great to get this scholarship from a project based in South Shields, where I’m from.

“It’s really good that local people are getting the opportunity to be able to focus on their degrees, to pursue what they want to do in the future.

“I would definitely tell anyone to go for it and apply for this scholarship.”

Kay Doragh, Community Investment Manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, has highlighted why it is important for the project to invest in students who can help create a greener future.

She commented: “We are delighted to be able to make a real difference to students in our region through a scholarship that tackles the immediate living costs around university.

“It’s always amazing to see the range of skills these young people are developing across STEM subjects, helping to build the knowledge we need for a greener future.

“The financial support is already easing the burden on recipients, allowing them to focus on their studies.”

You can find out more about the Dogger Bank Wind Farm at: https://doggerbank.com/.