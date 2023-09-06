North Tyneside set to launch their first Restaurant Week this Autumn

Watch more videos on Shots!

North Tyneside is set to launch its first ever Restaurant Week in October, with more than 40 restaurants to take part.

The week-long celebration of North Tyneside’s food industry which is being delivered in collaboration with Proper Food & Drink Festivals, will take place from Monday, October 2 to Sunday, October 8, with venues offering specially priced set menus.

North Tyneside’s Restaurant Week will help to give a boost to local restaurants, and give residents and visitors to the borough the chance to try different cuisines at discounted prices, between £15 and £25.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Dame Norma Redfearn DBE, said: “North Tyneside has some of the best restaurants in the North East, from well-established favourites and award-winners to exciting newcomers.”

She continued: “This an opportunity to highlight our local eateries, celebrate the food scene in North Tyneside, and give our restaurants, pubs, and diners the chance to shine.”

Mark Deakin of Proper Food & Drinks Festivals and owner of Salthouse tapas restaurant in Cullercoats, said: “Hospitality went through a rough few years and we are now starting to climb out of that. Restaurant Week is successful everywhere, we’ve got a great hospitality sector in North Tyneside to rival anywhere, and it’s only right that we bring back Restaurant Week to North Tyneside, giving people a chance to support the sector during the quieter month of October.”

Mark Deakin and Dame Norma Redfearn launch North Tyneside Restaurant Week.

Restaurants in North Tyneside who wish to take part, are asked to email [email protected].