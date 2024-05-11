Northern Lights viewable from Tyne and Wear in photos

By Holly Allton
Published 11th May 2024, 14:10 BST

The beautiful solar display lit up the night sky, which North East residents’ able to catch a glimpse.

On Friday, May 10, the night sky was lit up in beautiful colours of pinks, purples and greens as the Northern Lights dazzled across the world.

In the North East, due to clear skies, residents were able to view the beautiful display for themselves, with many taking amazing photos of the solar spectacular.

Here are the best photos of the Northern Lights in the North East, sent in by our readers.

Charlie Pearson took this fantastic shot of the Northern Lights.

James Riley captured this gorgeous photo.

Bevlar Sellars captured the Northern Lights in Blyth.

A photo of the Groyne with the Northern Lights by Jason Quinn.

