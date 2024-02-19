Northumberland racing driver wins career-launching scholarship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Racing driver Will Crewdson has clinched this year’s prestigious Junior Saloon Car Championship (JSCC) Scholarship, securing a fully funded opportunity to compete in the acclaimed series throughout its tenth anniversary year

The 17-year-old, from Corbridge, raced to victory at Croft Circuit, on Saturday 17 February, to clinch the career-launching prize, valued at up to £40,000. It marks a significant milestone for the teen, who is studying for his A Levels at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle, while embarking on a promising journey in motorsport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will was among thirty talented teenage drivers who participated in the rigorous one-day scholarship competition at the North Yorkshire racing circuit. Contenders took part in on-track driving assessments, group fitness challenges, simulated racing driving and pitstop activities.

Will Crewdson has won the coveted JSCC scholarship

Commenting after his success, Will said: “I’m extremely proud to represent the JSCC in their 10-year anniversary as their scholarship winner, especially given the incredible display of talent from the rest of the entrants. I really can’t wait for the start of my very first full season.”

Will started competing in the JSCC – a racing series for talented young drivers between the ages of 14 and 17, offering close and highly competitive racing at tracks across the UK - last year, having previously trained on a sim in his bedroom. He is the seventh driver to be awarded a JSCC scholarship since the series launched in 2014, with previous winners now having successful careers in F1 academy and F4.

JSCC coordinator Dave Beecroft, said: “We’re looking forward to working with this young man in 2024; a super scholarship winner!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will sat his GCSEs while competing as a rookie in the 2023 series. Despite being involved in a crash just days before his GCSE Geography exam, he collected an impressive set of grade 7s and an 8 on results day. He is now studying for A Levels in Geography, Design and Technology and Business at Dame Allan’s Sixth Form, in Fenham, Newcastle.

Will Crewdson

His mum, Tracey Crewdson, said: “Will works very hard and we owe so much to Dame Allan’s for the amazing grounding they have given him. The school has played a huge role in his journey.

“He is going to be a great ambassador for the JSCC series. While his driving ability was 99.9% of the scholarship assessment, his character, kindness and hard work ethic also shone through. This is a huge opportunity, and we are immensely proud of him.”

The opening rounds of the 2024 Junior Saloon Car Championship are scheduled to take place across the weekend of March 31/April 1 at Brands Hatch. As part of Will’s scholarship, all registration and race entry fees will be covered, and he will have use, transportation and storage of a race car for the full JSCC season. He will continue to race with Orex Competition during his final year as a junior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Crewdson added: “His profile will be really raised this year before he goes on to race in adult competitive series. We don’t know which path he’ll go down, but as long as his future involves four wheels and a race track he’ll be happy!”

Will Crewdson