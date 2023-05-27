Northumbria PCC devotes £100,000 to tackling violent crime over the summer months

Following a successful pilot last year, which saw summer violence drop by 12.2%, the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit will once again use a targeted approach to drive down violent crime across the region.

The increased will see more police officers on the streets and youth workers using positive activities to engage young people and divert them away from crime.

There will also be a focus on iconic events over the summer, including The Hoppings, football matches and the region’s night-time economy.

The Northumbria PCC, Kim McGuinness, has hit out at government plans to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Violent crime can happen at any time of the year, but we do see increases during the summer months when there is more to do while enjoying the warmer weather and then again during the winter when the festive season gets underway.

“That’s why this increased action is so important – it helps us to get ahead of the problem and put a stop to it. We know that this approach really does work and following the results of last year, I am delighted that the Violence Reduction Unit are again working closely with police, councils and other key services across the region to target interventions and action where they are needed most.

“Making sure you feel safe is so important to me, which is why we will continue throwing everything we have at tackling violent crime, and that starts with investing in our communities to provide real change.”

The Community Safety Partnerships and other key services in Tyne and Wear and Northumberland have developed projects aimed at reducing serious violence.

As a result, the Violence Reduction Unit to invest over £100,000 in local communities, which will see a number of areas benefit from certain actions.

In South Tyneside, work will be carried out to identify and engage young people at risk of serious violence and to provide support to them through weekly sessions.

Cllr Jim Foreman, lead member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, commented: “Our close working with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner last summer on a range of youth seasonal diversionary activities resulted in a reduction in violent crime and this funding will allow us to plan and deliver further initiatives this year which we hope will prove to be just as successful.

“By taking an early intervention, preventative approach, alongside our partners, we hope that our young people can enjoy the summer safely and with consideration for others.”

