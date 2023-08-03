South Tyneside Council and Northumbria Police have joined forces to deliver a dedicated operation to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) over the school holidays.

Operation Gryphon will see officers and council staff working closely in hotspot areas to address pockets of ASB across the borough.

The targeted activity will focus on reports relating to young people and follows a tiered approach that includes a letter to parents an carers, a home visit by police and partners – with enforcement action as a last resort.

The scheme aims to deliver a more consistent take between all agencies on how youngsters are dealt with in both areas.

Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, has set out what residents in South Tyneside can expect to see as the Operation is being carried out.

Northumbria Police and South Tyneside Council are joining forces to tackle anti-social behaviour over the summer holidays. Photo: Northumbria Police.

He said: “In the past, we have seen brilliant results through our dedicated joint summer operations which have seen a significant reduction in crime.

“We recognise that we are talking about a minority of people who are involved in anti-social behaviour, but I would ask parents and carers to work with us and speak to children about where they are heading over the school holidays, what they are doing and the potential consequences of getting mixed up in this type of activity.

“Ultimately, we need your support to tackle anti-social behaviour and to help ensure that young people in the community are safe – so everyone is able to enjoy their summer.

“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners and the public to ensure both South Tyneside, Sunderland, and the wider region remains a hassle-free and safe environment for all.

“You will see an increased police presence and would always encourage anybody affected by anti-social behaviour to speak to us. Operation Gryphon and similar operations are here to empower you – and we’ll use every tactic at our disposal to tackle the issues most important to you.

“This type of operation is only possible through fantastic teamwork and dedication from all of the partners involved, and we look forward to hopefully seeing the positive results over the coming weeks.”

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, has highlighted that the operation will give youngsters the chance to change their ways before facing serious consequences.

He added: “Often, anti-social behaviour isn’t straightforward and needs a collaborative approach and this is an excellent example of partners joining forces to tackle an issue that has a real detrimental effect on our communities.

“We know that most young people behave respectfully. However, there is still a small minority that act in an anti-social manner, causing disruption and damage.

“This operation is about giving them the opportunity to change their ways before facing consequences.