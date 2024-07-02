Northumbria Police make appeal after England fan caught on TV snorting substance

By Tom Wilkinson
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
Police have asked for information after an England supporter was caught on TV spooning a substance into his nose after watching the Three Lions’ late Euro 2024 win at a fanzone.

In a clip shared on social media, footage of crowd scenes showed a bearded fan snorting a substance and then laughing with jubilant fellow supporters on Sunday evening, when England came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1.

Northumbria Police said it was investigating the incident at an open-air venue in Newcastle where games have been broadcast on big screens.

A force spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of footage circulating on social media of a male appearing to take a substance while in Newcastle’s Times Square on Sunday evening.

“Enquiries into the footage are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a DM via social media or use the live chat function on our website.

“Alternatively, use the crime update form page of the website.

“If you can’t contact us this way, call 101.”

