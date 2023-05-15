Northumbria Police promise to tackle knife crime in week of increased action

This week Northumbria Police will take part in a national week of action to tackle knife crime, dispel myths about carrying weapons and raise awareness.

Operation Sceptre will see officers build on their existing work with targeted patrols and searches as well as executing warrants and teaming up with partners across transport hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative comes as knife crime reaches new heights in the North East.

Tanya Brown, whose 18-year-old son Connor was fatally stabbed in Sunderland in 2019, has spoken out in support of the operation.

Connor Brown was fatally stabbed in Sunderland in 2019

She said: “I’m a massive supporter of prevention as opposed to punishment because once the damage is done, you can’t undo the consequences or take it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knives are not trophies or something to be proud of, they are dangerous weapons and I want young people to realise carrying a knife makes you likely to use it – and that has consequences not just for you, but for your family.”

Tanya has become a prominent figure in the fight against knife crime and raises awareness through her charity, the Connor Brown Trust.

She continued: “Young people often tell me they need their knives for their protection – but if you are carrying one, you’re the perpetrator.

“Lots of young people just don’t think about their futures but one snap decision now can ruin it all, and that’s a shame because there are so many opportunities out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrender bins have been placed at seven police stations across Northumbria to encourage people with any unwanted knives or sharp objects to hand them in.

As part of Operation Sceptre, the police are looking to target offenders, seize weapons and step up patrols.

Northumbria Police’s partners will also be delivering education inputs to young people about the dangers of carrying weapons.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, Northumbria Police’s serious youth violence and knife crime lead, said: “Sadly, we have seen the devastation which can come from carrying a knife with lives lost, futures destroyed and families left heartbroken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron.

“Officers across our Force are carrying out work every single day to reduce the impact this type of offending has on our communities.

“We’re also calling on our communities to help.

“People can bring in any unwanted knives to one of our surrender bins so they can’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrender bins are now at the following stations: Southwick, Millbank, Gateshead, Forth Banks, Bedlington, Middle Engine Lane and Hexham.

Kim McGuinness, Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Carrying or using a knife, or even associating yourself with those who do, is never acceptable, it’s that simple.

“Through proactive weeks of action like this that message is reinforced, but it’s important our communities know this work happens all year round, day in, day out.

“Alongside the enforcement work, my Violence Reduction Unit will continue to work with young people across the region, educating, raising awareness, and diverting those at risk of criminality away from that lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know knife crime is something that our communities are concerned about after recent incidents, so I hope they are reassured this is a top priority of ours and they’ll see how we are tackling and preventing it through weeks like this.”