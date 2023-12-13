Police wish to trace the men who were in the area at the time.

Northumbria Police have released images of eight people they would like to trace following reports of disorder before Sunderland AFC match against Middlesborough at the Stadium of Light.

On Saturday 7 October it was reported violence broke out between two groups of men on Hay Street ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off .

More than 10 people were understood to have been involved in the incident but no injuries were reported to police.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police and extensive enquiries have been carried out, including a review of CCTV footage.

As part of the enquiries, officers have issued the images of eight men who they would like to trace in connection with the report.

They were seen in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that could assist the investigation.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact the police using the 'Report' page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number: 150597S/23.

Members of the public can also share information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

The images are listed below.

1 . The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number: 150597S/23. Photo: Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission Photo Sales

2 . Police want to talk to this man in connection with the disorder. Photo: Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission Photo Sales

3 . The police want to talk to this man in connection with the disorder. Photo: Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission Photo Sales