Nostalgic pop acts to perform at Durham’s Live at The Cathedral 2023

Two top ten hit artists will be heading to Durham’s iconic cathedral this year to perform at their Live at The Cathedral 2023 event, which takes place every year.

First on the bill for this year’s performances in the historic venue is English pop-rock band The Hoosiers, who had two top ten hits in the early noughties, with Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A.

The band are still together to this day, and will be releasing a brand-new album named Confidence on Friday, September 15.

The band who are now a duo, made up of Irwin Sparkes and Alan Sharland, will perform at Durham Cathedral on Friday, September 22.

The second act is Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, who is most known for her karaoke classic track, Torn which was released in 1997 and made it to number two on the Official UK Charts.

The multi-award winning singer has continued to release music, with her most recent album Firebird being released in 2021. Imbruglia also competed and went to win ITV celebrity singing competition, The Masked Singer in 2022, as the Panda.

Imbruglia will perform at Durham Cathedral on Saturday, September 23.

For The Hoosiers performance, tickets are priced at £33 including booking fees, with the option to purchase a VIP ticket for £77, which includes a complimentary VIP lanyard and laminate, commemorative event poster and VIP Seating in the first few pews in front of the stage.

For Natalie Imbruglia’s performance, tickets are priced at £38.50 including booking fees, while the VIP option which costs £99 is completely sold out.

Both performances will begin at 7.30pm.