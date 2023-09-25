‘Not-so cosy mystery’ novel based on life in South Shields in 1986 to be released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields self-published author has released a novel based in South Tyneside in 1986.

69-year-old Margaret Sanderson, has released her second novel named A Nose For Murder, under her pen name M.S Saxon.

Margaret began writing poems and drawing illustrations many years ago, but decided to write stories after she retired and her children left home.

“I taught myself how to self-publish on Amazon, and design my own covers,” Margaret explained.

Her first book was published in February 2022, and she has since gone on to publish five books, and one other novel, including children’s books.

Her newest novel, A Nose For Murder , is described by Margaret as a “not-so cosy mystery”. It is a work of fiction but takes place in South Shields, with flashbacks to long-gone venues such as The Shoreline and The Eureka, while also remembering Frederick Street shops and Harton Hospital as it used to be known.

“I wanted to set it in South Shields to remember everything as it was before it got knocked down!” Margaret laughed.

Margaret further explained that she used artistic licence to make small changes to South Shields, such as making The Shoreline as a two story building in order to set the scene for a dramatic moment.

Although Margaret has her own memories of South Shields in 1986, she also reached out to residents of the town on social media, who were happy to recount their stories.

Despite being a mystery, thriller style story, Margaret assures that it is packed with northern humour, that the people of South Shields will certainly relate to and understand.

“There is a scene about the Great North Run, which is quite funny,” Margaret said.

Margaret is hoping to write sequels for the main character of the story, Sylvie Broadstairs, with an eventual book series.