Nothern Rail warns of travel disruption over New Year period
Services should return to normal on Wednesday, January 3.
Northern has published a train travel advice calendar for the seven days over New Year from Thursday, December 28 until Tuesday, January 2, which has warned travellers of potential issues across the system.
The train operator says customers should expect disruption and are strongly advised to ‘check before you travel’.
Services should return to normal on Wednesday, 3 January.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling over the New Year period should expect disruption.
“This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas and planned engineering works. We strongly advise customers to ‘check before you travel’ on those days.”
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Small levels of disruption are expected over Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 while more regular issues are predicted over Saturday, January 30 and New Year's Eve.
Limited services will be in place over New Years Day while some services will also be impacted on Tuesday, January 2.
In addition to the travel advice calendar, customers are reminded that rail timetables across the North of England changed on Sunday 10 December in line with the rest of the National Rail network.
Customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website for more information about their local station.