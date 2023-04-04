News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
9 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
1 hour ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
3 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

NS&I Premium Bond winners for April 2023 in South Tyneside - how to enter next month

NS&l Premium Bonds winners in South Tyneside for April have been announced

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bonds for April, and some people in South Tyneside are sure to be among them. A total of 18 people won at least £10,000 in Tyne and Wear while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Somerset and Croydon.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I  you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Premium Bonds will have its April 2023 draw on Tuesday - Credit: AdobePremium Bonds will have its April 2023 draw on Tuesday - Credit: Adobe
Premium Bonds will have its April 2023 draw on Tuesday - Credit: Adobe
Most Popular

April Premium Bond winners in South Tyneside

Below are some of the high prize winners in South Tyneside out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in April 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£100,000 - 476JP763671

£100,000 - 184FY695240

£100,000 - 184FY695240

£100,000 - 317TZ775199

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£50,000 - 419EF730053

£25,000 - 117WT787545

£25,000 - 514QW289592

£25,000 - 516MD517357

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£25,000 - 27XY463283

£10,000 - 383RP978027

£10,000 - 476TC623262

£10,000 - 16FQ626594

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£10,000 - 428FG026078

£10,000 - 199FY908104

£10,000 - 307DV137260

£10,000 - 96AZ062314

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£10,000 - 417JP312446

£10,000 - 505ET248071

PeopleSouth Tyneside