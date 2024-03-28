Nursery pupils bring joy to Asda Boldon shoppers with Easter singalong
Pupils from Sunshine Nursery based at Boldon CA spent their morning bringing joy to shoppers with their singing.
The toddlers headed along to Boldon Asda just a short walk from their nursery to put on their performance in the foyer of the store.
The children entertained shoppers with their Easter songs such as classics little Peter rabbit and chick, chick, chick, chick, chicken.
They also sang some new Easter songs such as hippity hop which was created by one of the nursery staff members Michelle.
Nursery manager, Lisa Leyden said: “The children had a lovely time and were fantastic singers.
“The customers enjoyed seeing the children singing and some stopped to say the voices were lovely.”
The Easter singalong helped to raise £30 for the nursery which is charity lead for some new art supplies for the children to use.
Continuing their Easter celebrations, children and staff visited Boldon Colliery Independent Methodist Church to learn all about Easter and play some games.