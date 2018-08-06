Your pictures of jellyfish on North East beaches as hot weather sends them to shore

The recent hot weather has certainly kept us busy - and there’s nothing better on a warm day than a wander down to the seaside.

But we haven’t been the only ones thinking this way!

This summer’s scorching weather has seen a rise in jellyfish on British beaches - and you’ve been out spotting our slimey friends as they wash up on our sands.

As the tide went out on one of our region’s beaches over the weekend, one family spotted a huge red creature washed up on a rock.

Their find, thought to be a lion’s mane jellyfish, inspired all of you to get in touch with your own pictures.

Click through our picture gallery above and meet some of our beach-loving neighbours. Check it out to see if we used your photo!

Related content: Giant jellyfishes washes up on North East coast