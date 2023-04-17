Officers appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Houghton-le-Spring

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a serious collision that left a elderly woman hospitalised.

Officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Houghton-le-Spring, approximately half a mile north of the B1404 Seaton Lane junction at around 8.55pm on Friday, April 14.

Officers are investigating the collision, where (for reasons yet to be established), a red Seat car had been in a collision with a North East Ambulance (NEAS) vehicle.

A woman in her 80s, who was a passenger from the NEAS vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains.

Police are now asking for anybody who believes they witnessed the collision, or who were in the area at the time to get in touch.

Members of the public are asked to check any dashcam footage and to contact police immediately if they see anything that may assist the ongoing investigation.

Northumbria Police

To come forward with information please contact Northumbria Police via the Tell Us Something page of their website or call 101 quoting log NP-20230414-1136. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] .