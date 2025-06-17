Ofsted has reported on continued improvements to children’s services in South Tyneside.

Ofsted inspectors have noted that South Tyneside Council is continuing to strengthen its practice in supporting vulnerable children and families in the borough.

During a visit in May, inspectors reviewed the progress made in the multi-agency safeguarding hub (MASH) and the Council’s response at the ‘front door’ - which refers to arrangements in place when Children’s Services are initially contacted by a professional or member of the public concerned about a child.

Ofsted also explored how partner agencies apply the guidance in making referrals to South Tyneside Council about children who may be in need or at risk of harm.

The report highlights that children in need of help or protection are receiving a timely, effective and consistent response from the front door service and Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) - as well as having their needs promptly identified and addressed when requests for services are made.

Inspectors also recognised that the clear and and effective interface with early help services had led to improved pathways and reduced delays, ensuring that children and families receive the right support at the right time.

Coordination between out-of-hours and daytime services was also praised, with timely and proportionate decision-making ensuring continuity of care and protection.

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children, Families and Social Care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the acknowledgement of progress from Ofsted.

She said: “We are proud that Ofsted has recognised the significant progress we have made.

“These findings reflect the dedication and hard work of our teams and partners who are committed to ensuring that every child receives the support they need, when they need it.

“We will continue to build on this momentum to deliver the highest standards of care and protection and provide high quality responsive services that safeguard and support the vulnerable children and families in our community.

“While we recognise there are still improvements to make, it is clear that we are moving in the right direction.

“By listening, learning and working together with families and professionals, we’re building a stronger, safer future for every child in our community.”

Inspectors have recognised that professionals are now more confident in knowing when and how to raise concerns abut a child’s safety or wellbeing.

A new trial phone line for schools and early years staff has been established, which is helping them talk through their concerns before making a referral.

The Council’s decision to bring together early help and children’s social care into one team, ‘Children and Family Services’, has made it easier for leaders to oversee support and speed up how quickly families get the help they need.

Staff are also more aware of spotting the signs of domestic abuse and better at supporting families in a sensitive and respectful way - with a new expert adviser role currently in development to offer even more specialist support.

The latest Ofsted inspection was the fifth in a series of monitoring visits carried out across the wider Children’s Service, following an ‘inadequate’ rating in May 2023.

You can view the full report at: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50279496.

