Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah joins ‘Fit for the Finish’ schools run in South Tyneside

Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah joined children in South Tyneside to take part in the ‘Fit for the Finish’ schools fun run on Friday, September 8, ahead of the AJ Bell Great North Run this weekend.

The world champion distance runner set the youngsters off from their start line, the official AJ Bell Great North Run finish line on The Leas in South Shields.

They then embarked on a 1.4k junior fun run along South Shields’ promenade to Gypsies Green stadium.

The run involved more than 300 Year 5 and Year 6 pupils from across 13 South Tyneside schools in a Council-led initiative, which was supported by The Great Run Company.

Sir Mo Farah joined children in South Tyneside for the ‘Fit for the Finish’ fun run.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has praised Sir Mo for joining the borough’s children at the start line of the event.

She said: “Fit for the Finish is all about encouraging more children to get active and what better way to inspire them than by drawing on the excitement and build up to the iconic Great North Run which ends on our stunning coastline.

“We were thrilled that one of the greatest athletes of all time, Sir Mo Farah could join us for this event and meet the children, as he himself prepares for his historical final Great North Run and retirement from running.

From left: South Tyneside Council Deputy Leader, Cllr Audrey Huntley, Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, Sir Mo Farah and Lead Member for Education and Skills, Cllr Jane Carter, at the start of the ‘Fit for the Finish' run.

“Sir Mo is an incredible role model, a hero to many and a real inspiration to the next generation of runners.

“It was an amazing and special experience and one I’ve no doubt the children will remember and talk about for many years to come.

“The event also supports our Council ambition of being healthy and well. It not only gave the children a chance to be active, meet a running legend, but have fun with friends at the same time.”

As the runners crossed the finish line, they were greeted by Councillor John McCabe, the Mayor of South Tyneside, where they received a medal-shaped pack of seeds to plant at home as an environmentally friendly alternative to a traditional medal.