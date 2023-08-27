One of the North East’s biggest Comic-Cons is returning in September

Durham Comic-Con is returning to the North East on Sunday, September 10, at the Rainton Arena in Houghton le Spring.

Organised by Unleashed Events, Durham Comic-Con is set to feature retro gaming, dinosaurs, live performances, a sci-fi model display and celebrity guests.

One of the guests will be Jimmy Vee, who is best known for playing a number of Doctor Who monsters as well as being cast as R2-D2 in Star Wars.

Durham Comic-Con is returning in September. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Clem So, who has had roles in Guardians Of The Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Skyfall, is also set to attend - with both guests available to chat and sign memorabilia on the day.

Lina and The Lions, a geeky 80s alternative band from Sheffield, will play live at the Rainton Arena, with a chance of Transformers Bumblebee joining them on stage for a dance.

Alongside the celebrity guests and live music will be vendor tables full of comic books, collectibles, Funko Pops, original art, and more.

Lindsey Jordan, of Unleashed Events, has expressed her excitement at bringing Comic-Con back to County Durham.

She said: “Durham Comic-Con is back and it’s a fantastic place for the geeks of Durham to come together and show their love of all things geeky.

“It is one of those places where you can acquire that geeky item to add to your collection or simply just come along with a camera and enjoy the day.

“I am excited about bringing Jimmy Vee and Clem So to the event as this is a great opportunity for budding North East actors to meet them, get acting tips and how best to navigate the industry.

“Durham Comic-Con is a great day out for families or for those who simply just want to come along and see what it’s all about.”

Retro gaming, costumes and more will be on display at the event. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favourite pop culture characters; however, it is not a necessity.

There will be a costume masquerade at the event for those who are dressed up to get involved in, with prizes available for those who take part.

Entry for Durham Comic-Con costs £10 per person, with under 16s only costing £5.