One person injured as a lorry overturns in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One person has suffered minor injuries after a lorry overturned in South Shields.

Northumbria Police had to close a section of Newcastle Road, in South Shields, on Sunday evening (January 12) after a lorry overturned.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.30pm and found one person with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One person suffered minor injuries after a lorry overturned in South Shields.One person suffered minor injuries after a lorry overturned in South Shields.
One person suffered minor injuries after a lorry overturned in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

Officers closed the road to allow for the recovery of the vehicle and it was fully re-opened hours later.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of an overturned vehicle on Newcastle Road in South Shields.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here

“Emergency services attended and one person was found to have sustained minor injuries.

“A section of the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle involved and fully re-opened a number of hours later.”

Related topics:South ShieldsEmergency servicesNorthumbria Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice