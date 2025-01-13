One person injured as a lorry overturns in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One person has suffered minor injuries after a lorry overturned in South Shields.

Northumbria Police had to close a section of Newcastle Road, in South Shields, on Sunday evening (January 12) after a lorry overturned.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.30pm and found one person with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

One person suffered minor injuries after a lorry overturned in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

Officers closed the road to allow for the recovery of the vehicle and it was fully re-opened hours later.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of an overturned vehicle on Newcastle Road in South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and one person was found to have sustained minor injuries.

“A section of the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle involved and fully re-opened a number of hours later.”