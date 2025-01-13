One person injured as a lorry overturns in South Shields
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northumbria Police had to close a section of Newcastle Road, in South Shields, on Sunday evening (January 12) after a lorry overturned.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.30pm and found one person with minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Officers closed the road to allow for the recovery of the vehicle and it was fully re-opened hours later.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of an overturned vehicle on Newcastle Road in South Shields.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
“Emergency services attended and one person was found to have sustained minor injuries.
“A section of the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle involved and fully re-opened a number of hours later.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.