One person taken to hospital as air ambulance called following a collision in South Tyneside
Crews from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) were called to the Simonside area on Saturday morning (September 13) following reports of a road traffic collision.
The collision, which took place shortly before 11.30am on Towers Place, involved a car and a bicycle.
The GNAAS team were alerted to the incident just before 11.50am and were on the scene at 12.04pm.
Residents have told the Shields Gazette that the air ambulance landed behind Taunton Avenue, in Jarrow - with the incident understood to have taken place near to Tesco, on Towers Place.
A doctor and paramedic from GNAAS worked alongside crews from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and a patient was taken to hospital via road.
A spokesperson for GNASS said: “On Saturday (September 13) our critical care team was activated at 11.47am to reports of a road traffic collision in the Simonside area of South Tyneside.
“We had a paramedic and doctor on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 12.04pm.
“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.
“The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called to a road traffic incident involving a car and a bicycle on Towers Place, Simonside shortly before 11.30 on Saturday, September 13.
“We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance.
“One patient was transported by road to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with a doctor on board.”