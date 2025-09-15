The Great North Air Ambulance Service were called to South Tyneside over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) were called to the Simonside area on Saturday morning (September 13) following reports of a road traffic collision.

The collision, which took place shortly before 11.30am on Towers Place, involved a car and a bicycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GNAAS team were alerted to the incident just before 11.50am and were on the scene at 12.04pm.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service landed behind Taunton Avenue, in Jarrow, on Saturday morning (September 13). | Other 3rd Party

Residents have told the Shields Gazette that the air ambulance landed behind Taunton Avenue, in Jarrow - with the incident understood to have taken place near to Tesco, on Towers Place.

A doctor and paramedic from GNAAS worked alongside crews from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and a patient was taken to hospital via road.

A spokesperson for GNASS said: “On Saturday (September 13) our critical care team was activated at 11.47am to reports of a road traffic collision in the Simonside area of South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a paramedic and doctor on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 12.04pm.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called to a road traffic incident involving a car and a bicycle on Towers Place, Simonside shortly before 11.30 on Saturday, September 13.

“We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance.

“One patient was transported by road to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with a doctor on board.”