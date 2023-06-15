One year on: Remembering South Shields celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee
The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II was held from February to June in 2022.
In June of last year, members of the public across the UK celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.
The occasion marked 70 years since the former Queen had taken to the throne, which she did so in February 1952.
To celebrate her reign, a four day bank holiday weekend took place in the UK, taking place from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5.
Over the course of the long weekend, street party celebrations were held to rejoice in Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.
In this gallery, we take a look at how South Shields celebrated, in parties across the town.