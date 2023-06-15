One year on: Remembering South Shields celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II was held from February to June in 2022.

In June of last year, members of the public across the UK celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The occasion marked 70 years since the former Queen had taken to the throne, which she did so in February 1952.

To celebrate her reign, a four day bank holiday weekend took place in the UK, taking place from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5.

Over the course of the long weekend, street party celebrations were held to rejoice in Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

In this gallery, we take a look at how South Shields celebrated, in parties across the town.

1 . Crowds gathering at Arbeia Roman Fort South Shields residents came together at Arbeia Roman Fort.

2 . The Wheelabouts At the Arbeia Roman Fort celebrations, 'wheelabouts' were brought to entertain and educate the residents.

3 . Taking it all in Crowds sat and watched the display of The Wheelabouts, which were part of the celebrations.

4 . Bouncy castles In Tennyson Avenue in Boldon, a street party was held, with a bouncy castle for the kids.