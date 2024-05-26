Opera stars set to celebrate songs of the North East at South Shields’ Customs House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new show celebrating songs of the North East is set to arrive at the Customs House.

The Donkey, The Whippet and the Giant Leek is a new show that celebrates more than 20 songs from local composer Eric Boswell.

The production, which features husband and wife opera stars Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid, will be coming to the Customs House, in South Shields, on Thursday, June 6.

Eric, who died aged 88 in 2009, found fame early in his career as the writer of the worldwide hit, Little Donkey, but his biggest passion was to write songs about his native North East.

The new show will feature music that Eric wrote for a range of performers that include Bobby Thompson, Matt Munro, Gracie Fields, Marian Aitchison, and more.

The Customs House, in South Shields. Photo: National World.

Throughout his career, Eric composed for the Eurovision Song Contest, worked with Catherine Cookson on a musical and joined forces with the BBC for the famous ‘Geordierama’ concerts at Newcastle City Hall.

Eric’s son, Ian Simpson, has praised the show, which has already toured in Sunderland, Blyth, Ponteland, Hexham, Bishop Auckland and Alnwick.

He said: “The show is more wonderful than we could possibly have imagined.

“My dad would have absolutely loved it!”

Opera star Graeme Danby, who had previously worked with Eric, has paid tribute to him ahead of the show arriving in South Tyneside.

He commented: “We knew Eric towards the end of his life and had the pleasure of working with him,.

“He was a wonderful composer and lyricist and we were overwhelmed when he wrote a duet for our wedding.

“And of course we perform that song Maybe This is Love in the show.”

The Donkey, The Whippet and the Giant Leek is written and produced by Jarrow playwright Tom Kelly, and Graeme Thompson, well known for his pantomime scripts.

Graeme said: “South Tyneside features in quite a few of Eric’s songs.

“The Parting, But It’s Mine, Wi’ Me Pit Claes On and Take Me Up the Tyne will be instantly recognisable to local audiences.”

Other songs in the production will include The Summer of Last Year, I’ll Know Her, The Great Longbenton Leek, The Whippet, and more.