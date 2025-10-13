Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their favourite things about living in South Shields.

South Shields has a lot going for it from its impressive seafront to the wide variety of restaurants and pubs throughout the town.

People are quick to comment that King Street is a shadow of its former self but we’d challenge anyone to find a high street in the UK that hasn’t suffered decline over the last few decades.

While a lot of people shared that their favourite thing about South Shields is “the road out of it”, many people have rightfully highlighted how impressive the seaside town is.

Readers have been sharing their favourite things about living in South Shields via the Shields Gazette Facebook page. | National World

This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Lewis Spence: “Whether it’s walking through the market stalls in the town centre or hiking along the coast, there’s a friendly ‘good morning’ to be found.

”Whether it’s visiting The Customs House to catch a show, The Word to read a book or South Marine Park to see its gorgeous ponds.

”Or standing where the ferries dock, smelling the brine of the sea flowing into the river Tyne and the sound of people as they chatter about their lives.

“All of these things make South Shields the only place I’d ever want to live.”

Decka Smiler: “Our beaches, parks, restaurants, town hall building and the Roman fort - all the history of this town.”

Angela Casson-Lavender: “Beach walks.”

Jenny-Leigh Thomas: “The parks, the beach, the Nook, the town, the transport. It was my home for over a decade when I had just moved from Wales and knew nobody.

“I became a mother there and raised my babies for a few years in Shields. I will always be grateful for this wonderful place.

“It was my sanctuary when the person I moved there for let me down in so many ways, Shields was my constant. I would love to take my children back one day to show them the place that was home.”

Ian Sutherland: “The little train around the lake.”

Caroline Cazza Codling: “Summer concerts at the Bents.”

Mark Pinckney: “The Leas, the coast, Marsden Bay and Cleadon hills - oh and most people are decent folk.”

Lynn Davis: “We have an amazing community spirit in South Tyneside! Always there to help where we can.”

Sharon Goldfinch: “Shields has a lot to offer, the shopping centre isn't great but it's the same everywhere nowadays.

“There are lovely parks and restaurants.

“It's not until moving away that you miss the beautiful beach/seafront, especially in the summer months with all the attractions.

“I visit family and friends regularly and I still love it!”

Sue Kelsey: “We have The Word for the written word. Not just a Library, it's a community in it's own right.

“I absolutely love it in there.”

Sylvia Besnard: “The people ,the coast ,the parks, the cafes, restaurants, pubs and The Customs House - I love living here.”