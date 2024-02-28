Breast Cancer Awareness: The importance of self-checking from my own experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recent scare has emphasised just how vital it is to regularly self-check your breasts for any changes or lumps.

It is so easy to forget to self-check when you're working, have children to look after or other commitments but setting aside five minutes once a month can make a difference.

Shortly after Christmas I was carrying out a check and found a lump. At first I was in disbelief and kept checking both breasts to see if it was different or was I just overthinking it.

Over the next few days I kept checking to see if it was still there or any other changes.

I realised I couldn't ignore the issue and it would be wise to see the doctor, so I made an appointment.

After seeing the doctor, she referred me to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead to have the lump assessed at the breast clinic.

Whilst credit goes out to my GP and the hospital for scheduling an appointment so quickly, the week up until that appointment was an anxious one.

The moment you find a lump you immediately fear the worst and I did. Finding a lump at my age isn't common. I'm only 29.

My mam also went through treatment for breast cancer less than three years ago so it played on my mind more whether it could be a genetic thing.

As someone who is a born worrier my mind was sent into overdrive overthinking about the situation until I had concrete answers.

After my initial assessment with a nurse I was sent to another waiting area for an x-ray for a closer look.

I was surrounded by women a lot older than myself in gowns as they too awaited mammograms and x-rays.

One by one names were called until it my turn. My time in the x-ray room was brief as the radiologist confirmed by lump was not cancerous, it was just fatty.

It was a huge relief knowing nothing was wrong but I know it wouldn't have been the case for some of the other women in the waiting area.

This experience has taught me how importance it is to self check no matter your age or how healthy you are as cancer doesn't discriminate.

As we are all different, it is important to know what is normal with your breasts and if you find a lump or notice changes don't ignore it.