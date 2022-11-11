BENEFITS EXPERT: Advice regarding the Energy Support package payments

“This is the £400 payment, for customers paying via direct debit or quarterly bills will see a credit of £66.67 for each month the scheme operates."

This is the £400 payment, for customers paying via direct debit or quarterly bills will see a credit of £66.67 for each month the scheme operates. Customers on prepayment meters will get voucher codes for the same sum if they have a non-smart prepay meters, these can only be redeemed for one specific fuel i.e. electricity or gas so they will be able to specify this when they redeem these at their usual top up outlet. Customers with Smart prepayment meters will get the credit automatically sent to their meters. Customers should contact their supplier if they have a preference as to which fuel they wish to get credited, it may be possible for the supply to split payments for each fuel type.

We have heard that for some direct debit customers the credit is actually sent as a refund to their bank accounts and not applied to their accounts so check with your supplier to see what their policy is.

Another issue around the energy support package is for customers who may pay their landlord for their energy as part of the terms of their tenancy agreement.

This can also include customers who may have a communal supply, typically people in high rise flats, people who live in static caravans may also pay for fuel as part of their tenancy agreement.

The government has confirmed that for such customers they too should receive the same £400 support package and not their landlord however we are unaware as to the mechanism as to how such customer will be supported.