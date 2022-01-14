BENEFITS EXPERT: What help is available for me: a self-employed mum-to-be?

I understand that Statutory Maternity Pay can only be paid to employees so obviously this benefit cannot be paid to me as I am self-employed. Are there other forms of help available when I go on maternity leave. I know I can claim Child Benefit after the birth of the child but need to know if other help is available.

A. You may be eligible to claim Maternity Allowance, this isn’t means-tested so your partners income from his job is ignored, furthermore it isn’t contribution based so if there is any deficit in your National Insurance history that won’t mean the claim will fail however there is a minimum earnings requirement whether this is employee earnings or earnings from self-employment. You haven’t confirmed how far into your pregnancy you are but you will need a MATB1 form completed by your GP, mid-wife or any health care professional dealing with your pregnancy.

You must have been employed or self-employed for at least 26 weeks of the test period (66 weeks up to and including the week before your baby is due). It does not matter if these weeks are split up or if they are not all for the same employer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You must have earned at least £30/week or more over any 13 weeks within the test period. You can claim from or after the 26th week of your pregnancy. The current maximum amount of Maternity Allowance is £151.97/week.