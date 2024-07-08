CHILDLINE: A parent or carer dependent on drink can have negative effects on family as well as themselves

If a parent or carer is dependent on drink, it might have negative effects on their family as well as themselves.

Our Childline counsellors are here to support young people with any problems or worries they may be having.

Last year, Childline delivered more than 300 counselling sessions to young people across the country about alcohol or substance misuse, and our colleagues at the NSPCC Helpline took an average of six calls a day from adults concerned about a child linked to alcohol or substance misuse.

Our thoughts are continuously with the safety and wellbeing of children and young people, and we know that alcohol is sometimes a contributing factor in cases of abuse and neglect.

Children can lose their sense of safety and security. Their schoolwork and friendships can suffer due to added stresses at home and they may even blame themselves for their parents drinking. As children get older, they can also be at risk of behavioural or emotional problems, poor attendance at school, low grades or may feel separation from their parents.

Living with a parent who suffers alcohol dependence can also leave them feeling scared, lonely, confused, neglected, embarrassed and in some cases ashamed.

Addiction is hard for anyone who suffers with it, but children living with an alcohol dependent parent must have the opportunity to speak up about anything that is upsetting them and should never be left to cope with this on their own.

Talking to a safe and trusted adult can help them feel less lonely and can help them and their parent get the right support.

Childline is here for children and young people, free and anonymously on 0800 1111 or they can use our one-to-one chat service at www.childline.org.uk

Through the Childline website, young people can also access moderated message boards to speak to others their own age about anything they may be worried about, to hear from others who have experienced the same issues.