CHILDLINE ADVICE: Mother’s Day may be hard for a child who’s lost a loved one

We need to remind children that it's okay to feel however they feel.

But many children and young people who have lost a loved one may find themselves struggling with anxiety or sadness this weekend.

Losing someone you love can be heart-breaking but when you’re a child, feelings of grief and loss can be much harder to process.

Children can wonder if what they’re feeling is right or wrong and they might not understand some of the complex emotions they’re going through.

It’s incredibly tough to lose a parent, and our Childline counsellors speak to children who have told us that they feel confused, scared, numb or out of control.

Some wonder if they’re ever going to feel ok again.

Letting feelings out can be difficult, but it’s important to talk to someone – whether it’s a trusted adult, a teacher, a friend or one of our counsellors, talking about their feelings can really help.

If they aren’t ready to talk to someone, there are other ways to express themselves.

The Childline website has an online Art Box tool, where a youngster could write a letter to the person who died explaining how they feel, then either keep the letter, or destroy it to signify releasing their feelings and letting go.

There’s no right or wrong way to feel, and everyone has their own way of dealing with loss.

It can be difficult when people say that you should move on or want you to feel better when you're still grieving.

If you’re a parent or carer of a child who has lost someone, let them know you are there for them, whenever they need.

If they’d rather speak to Childline, we’re always available on 0800 1111, and online at www.childline.org.uk

Children can also use our moderated message boards to share their feelings with other young people, or find out how others have dealt with similar issues.