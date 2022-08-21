CHILDLINE ADVICE: Teen worries over not being in control of exam results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With the right support network in place – be that at home or through our Childline service or website – young people will hopefully be able to turn their disappointment into a constructive forward path."

With this year marking the return of traditional exams after the pandemic, young people have been talking to our Childline counsellors about their anxiety.

The pandemic turned traditional teaching upside down, meaning pupils learned in a manner that generations before never experienced – hopefully one that’s not needed again in future.

Our trained counsellors have spoken to many teenagers who said they do not feel in control of their results and are worried about their future.

If things do not go the way they hoped, they need to feel supported by their parents, carers and families and to be reassured that it does not have to stop them achieving their dreams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remind them that there are other options available to them.

They could take a gap year, explore applying to another university or college, consider changing courses and more.

If they’re not comfortable speaking to family, remind them that support will always be at the end of a phone or online chat thanks to Childline’s 24/7 service.

Our specially trained counsellors carry out counselling sessions with children in the north and across the United Kingdom who may be worried about their exams and results.

Parents and guardians will no doubt want to be supportive but may be apprehensive themselves over when and how to talk to their child.

They should encourage the young person to take their time to think about what they want to do next, regardless of the results.

Reassure them there is no rush to make a decision straightaway.

With the right support network in place – be that at home or through our Childline service or website – young people will hopefully be able to turn their disappointment into a constructive forward path.

Everyone has a role in making sure that supportive environment is in place so children feel comfortable talking about their concerns.