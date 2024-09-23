Childline: Alarming number of children five and under suffer neglect

Last year, more than 40 per cent of all referrals made by the NSPCC Helpline to local agencies related to concerns about children aged five and under.

Childline is here to help children and young people whenever they need us. Our counsellors are available around the clock to anyone who needs to speak to us over the phone or through the Childline website.

But what if a young person is too young to know how to get in touch?

The NSPCC Helpline is a way for adults to raise any concerns about children or young people, and offer guidance, support, or make referrals to get children the help they need.

Last year, more than 40 per cent of all referrals made by the NSPCC Helpline to local agencies like police and social care related to concerns about children aged five and under – an average of 31 of the youngest children in the UK were referred due to abuse and neglect every day in 2023/24.

These concerns included worries about alcohol, drugs or substances misuse by adults and the young child being left alone or unsupervised.

The second biggest concern was physical abuse. Reports mentioned children being smacked, hit, punched or kicked, physically punished and having non-accidental injuries.

A neighbour who was worried about a child living next door contacted the NSPCC Helpline with their concerns: “I’m worried about the two-year-old next door. I hardly ever see her, but I do hear her screaming endlessly. No one consoles her.”

There could be many reasons why very young children represent such a high proportion of Helpline referrals. For example, as a society we may feel more compelled to act when we see a baby or very young child at risk because they are unable to ask for help themselves.

The charity is calling on the Government to invest in early years support in England, and is also holding Listen up, Speak up workshops across the country to help the public have the confidence to know how to spot when something might be wrong, and how to speak out about it.

Adults can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000, by emailing [email protected] or completing our report abuse online form.

To find out more about Listen up, Speak up, email [email protected]