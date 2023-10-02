CHILDLINE: Annual campaign aims to keep children safe while participating in sporting activities

GB Olympic skateboarding medallist Sky Brown is one of those supporting the campaign. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

But our Childline counsellors know from contacts with young people that not every experience at a sport or activity club is a positive one.

New research by YouGov and the NSPCC found that a quarter of parents whose children took part in in sports or activity clubs had experienced inappropriate behaviour – such as shouting abuse and insults, threatening behaviour or violence – at the events.

More than two thirds of those parents said they or their children were left feeling uncomfortable or upset by this behaviour, and nearly one in five said that no action had been taken to stop the behaviour.

This week, the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) has launched its annual Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week.

The campaign encourages positive behaviour on the side lines, calling on parents to consider how their behaviour can impact on the young players and their enjoyment of their chosen sport or club. It also encourages parents to get involved in their child’s activities and show positive support.

Across the country, clubs of all tiers are supporting the NSPCC’s campaign to help encourage positive behaviour on the side lines, including Team GB skateboarder Sky Brown and former international footballer and pundit Alan Shearer.

It’s important for parents to get involved in their child’s sport, to be supportive, and help keep children safe. This year’s campaign includes a new video entitled My No. 1 Fan, which explores how behaviour from the side lines can affect young sportspeople.

Children enjoy themselves most when parents are engaged in what they do. Whether that’s showing an interest in the rules of the game, post-game support or the occasional bit of cheerleading, it can make a huge difference.

We want to help parents and sports clubs and bodies come together to help give them the confidence and knowledge about the role they can play in keeping children safe in sports.