Childline: Be aware of potential dangers when buying a child technology gifts

If you’re buying tech for a child in the Black Friday sales, remember to speak regularly to them about what they're doing online.

This week, parents and carers across the North East might be getting a head start on shopping for Christmas tech in the Black Friday sales.

If you’re thinking about giving children devices like mobile phones, laptops or tablets which can give them direct access to the online world, it is important to be aware of the potential dangers that can come with the gift.

The internet can be a wonderful place for children with its ability to educate, inform and entertain. It can help us keep in touch with friends and relatives around the world.

But it is important to remember it can be a gateway for online bullying, child abuse and exploitation. It can also offer young people access to unsuitable content on social media, which can impact a child’s mental health and well-being.

The NSPCC works tirelessly across the country to share vital information with parents, carers, professionals and children which can help keep them safer online, and online safety advice is available on the NSPCC website.

There, you can find advice dedicated to protecting children online, a wealth of tips and advice for children and adults including pages dedicated to staying safe online, mobile phone safety, social media and more.

Ask them about the games, apps or videos they’re using – have they seen any inappropriate content, and if so, how did it make them feel?

Who are they talking to? Ask about the friends they’re playing or communicating with. Do they talk to people they haven't met in real life?

Pay attention to whether their behaviour has changed. Do they feel anxious, or do they feel angry if they lose a game?

If they have any fears or worries about the online world this festive period, even on Christmas Day, our counsellors will be there to offer support and answer any questions or concerns they might have about the online world.

Our Childline counsellors are available to children across the UK around the clock on 0800 1111 or through the Childline website.