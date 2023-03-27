CHILDLINE: Big Help Out initiative to raise awareness of volunteering - the lifeblood of support services

The Big Help Out aims to raise awareness of volunteering throughout the UK, while also providing opportunities for people to experience volunteering, lend a hand and make a real difference in their communities.

Of course, that’s not just true for Childline, but other NSPCC services including our wonderful fundraising teams and Schools Service volunteers who visit primary schools across the region and indeed the country to share vital messaging about how to recognise and speak out against abuse.

Whether it’s through learning how to take actions themselves or helping others to keep children safe, whether it is through raising vital funds, our volunteers are key in enabling us to be here for all children no matter what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of the NSPCC, the role that volunteers play across the charity sector cannot be underestimated too, and this is one of the reasons we – along with many other charities across the country – are delighted to be taking part in a special initiative this summer.

The Big Help Out is a fantastic way to mark the King’s Coronation in May and aims to raise awareness of volunteering throughout the UK, while also providing opportunities for people to experience volunteering, lend a hand and make a real difference in their communities.

Hundreds of charities - including Samaritans, Age UK, Trussell Trust and the RSPCA, to name just a few - and organisations here and across the country are working together to give everyone the chance to help out in their own communities.

The NSPCC is encouraging people to look into volunteering with our services like Childline, Speak Out Stay Safe, and Child Protection in Sport, and we’ll be holding information meetings where anyone can find out how they can help keep children safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you can check in on someone who would like a bit of company or volunteer for a charity, it all helps, and if it becomes a regular thing, that’s even better.