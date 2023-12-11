CHILDLINE: Cases of cruelty and neglect on children and young people by adults have doubled in five years

Our Childline counsellors are here around the clock to speak to children and young people in the North East and across the country about whatever they’re worried about.

The reports of cruelty and neglect on children by adults have doubled since 2017-18. Photo posed by model.

Often, our volunteers are the first people these children speak to about their worst experiences, from abuse or bullying to cruelty and neglect.

New figures from the NSPCC show the number of reported cases of children being subjected to cruelty and neglect by adults has doubled since 2017-18, with 29,422 child cruelty offences recorded in England in 2022-23.

The numbers themselves are startling, but it’s important to remember that behind every one of them is a child who is going through a difficult experience.

One 12-year-old told our counsellors: “I can’t stop crying and I don’t know who to talk to about this. My mum isn’t looking after me properly. She never has any money, there is never food in the house, and she doesn’t take me to school.

“She takes drugs a lot and always asks me for money to get more. After she’s taken drugs, she’s in a really bad mood and is mean to me. Some of my relatives know what is happening but they don’t really do much. I just can’t take it anymore.”

What can be done to help these children and families across the country?

Children’s services work incredibly hard, but a properly funded child protection service would help identify risks to children earlier and take swift action to help improve their lives.

That’s why the NSPCC – along with Barnardo’s, Action for Children, The Children’s Society and The National Children’s Bureau – is asking the Government to commit to wholesale reform of children’s social care, backed by significant investment in early intervention and prevention, to improve the lives of babies, children and young people.

But anyone reading this can also play their part in looking out for the wellbeing of children and young people by contacting the NSPCC’s Helpline with their concerns.