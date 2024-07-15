CHILDLINE: Children can feel afraid or neglected if left alone at home for long periods

A boy at home looking out the window, waiting for someone to come home.

The Euros are over, Wimbledon is well under way and the Olympics are just around the corner, but for many children summer will truly arrive with the school holidays.

While young people across the North East look forward to their break, parents and carers here and across the country might be worried about childcare.

The NSPCC’s Helpline, which offers expert advice to adults worried about children, handled more than 7,800 contacts last year from people concerned about a child being left home alone or unsupervised.

More than half of those contacts (51 per cent) were serious enough to warrant referrals to local authorities, and 214 of those referrals were made in the North East.

For many parents, July and August can be particularly difficult as they are forced to balance the competing pressures of work and childcare. These challenges are likely to be even more acute this year as the cost-of-living crisis continues, forcing some parents and carers to work increased hours or take part-time jobs.

There is no legal age limit for leaving children home alone, but the NSPCC would not recommend leaving any child under the age of 12 at home unsupervised, especially for extended periods of time.

Likewise, any child who expresses concern about being left alone should never be without a parent or carer. If a young person feels comfortable being left unsupervised, it is vital they have contact numbers for a parent, carer and trusted adult.

It’s also important to remember that being left alone for long periods can lead to children feeling afraid or neglected.

One young person aged 14 told our Childline counsellors: “I’m sick of being left on my own, mum expects me to just look after myself. There isn’t always food I can cook, I can’t go and see my friends or do anything fun, but she can.”

The NSPCC website has lots of guidance for parents to help ensure the young person being left alone feels safe, as well as a quiz to assess if a child is ready to be left unsupervised.

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected] for further advice and support.