Childline: Children of Alcoholics Week campaign targets parental substance misuse

Last year Childline delivered 440 counselling sessions with children and young people who worried about parental substance misuse.

Children are dependent on the adults around them to ensure they are growing up in a safe and loving environment. But what if a parent or carer has a dependency of their own that impacts the care they provide for their child?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Monday, February 10) is the start of Children of Alcoholics Week, a campaign run by the National Association for the Children of Alcoholics (Nacoa) which found around one in five children in the UK are affected by a parent’s drinking.

The NSPCC Helpline was contacted by more than 11,500 people last year who were concerned about the impact of a parent or carer’s substance misuse on a child – an average of 31 contacts a day. And during this time period, Childline delivered 440 counselling sessions with children and young people from across the UK who worried about their parent’s substance misuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One 13-year-old boy told counsellors: “Mum changes completely when she drinks. She shouts at everyone and can get violent.

“When this happens, I have to look after my younger siblings and protect them. It’s hard to live in an unstable home like this; I never know if she’ll be in a good mood or not.”

Parents who regularly take drugs, drink, or both in large quantities over a long period of time, can have chaotic, unpredictable lifestyles and may struggle to recognise and meet their children’s needs.

Although this does not necessarily mean that a child will experience abuse, it does make it more difficult for parents to offer safe and loving care, and can be harmful to a child’s emotional or physical wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A parent or carer misusing alcohol and drugs can have negative effects on children at different stages in their lives. During pregnancy, babies can be put at risk, while in later years, parental substance misuse can put children at risk of behavioural or emotional problems, physical and emotional abuse or neglect or being exposed to criminal activity.

Here at Childline, our counsellors are available around the clock to offer children who are experiencing parental substance misuse support.

Talking about it does not mean they will get their parent into trouble, but it is important they know that they are not alone, and confidential help is available.