CHILDLINE: Counsellors hear from young girls who have found themselves exposed to effects of online misogyny in classrooms

Childline counsellors support young people through whatever they are experiencing, whether that might be neglect, bullying, or physical, emotional or sexual abuse.

We support young people who have had indecent images of themselves shared online, and our research has found the number of child abuse image crimes recorded by police has risen significantly in the last five years.

In partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation, the NSPCC has created Report Remove - a tool which allows young people to report images of themselves shared online. The IWF reviews the image and works to have the content removed from the internet if it breaks the law. You can find out more about that at www.childline.org.uk/remove

Last week marked International Women’s Day, bringing attention to issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Our counsellors have recently heard from young girls who have found themselves exposed to the effects of online misogyny in their classrooms, after certain online accounts and influencers have promoted this kind of behaviour.

One teenager told us she and her friends were picked on because of their career desires which they were told ‘weren’t for women’.

It is despicable that young people are exposed to the promotion of violence against women and girls while they navigate social media. Viewing this material at a young age can shape young people’s experiences and attitudes, leading to further harm to women and girls, on and offline.