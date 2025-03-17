Childline: Every child’s feelings are valid and everyone needs support from time to time

Children and young people might not always want to speak to a parent or carer. Photo posed by model

The days are getting longer and Spring is rapidly approaching, so it’s timely that this Thursday, March 20, marks the International Day of Happiness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, we know that some children in the North East will not be feeling great, and many across the UK will need support with their mental health.

It’s vital that children and young people feel confident talking about how they are feeling, but they might not always want to speak to a parent or carer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also know that some young people believe their problem isn’t ‘big’ enough to contact our Childline service about, and that is something we want to change.

Childline is available around the clock to offer support to children and young people no matter what they are going through. No problem is too small, because every child’s feelings are valid and everyone needs support from time to time.

Our counsellors can deliver free and confidential advice and support to young people over the phone on 0800 1111 and through the Childline website – www.childline.org.uk – where they, and other useful resources are available around the clock.

There are many free resources available on the Childline website which could be helpful to young people who are struggling with their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just one click of a button, young people can access exercises, resources and advice which can help them understand their feelings, identify how they are feeling and why they might be feeling that way, and offered a selection of coping strategies to help them find something that works for them.

They might find breathing exercises effective; they may prefer journaling, or they might like to attach their worries to a virtual balloon and watch as they float away in the wind.

The website also has the Calm Zone, filled with activities, games and videos with creative ways to cope with anxiety, and the Toolbox, which is dedicated to helping take young peoples’ minds off their worries.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to tackling mental health issues, so it is important young people know they can speak to Childline, no matter what they are worried about.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​