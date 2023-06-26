CHILDLINE: In the last year there were almost 3,400 counselling sessions where gender identity and sexuality were a child’s main worry

There are more rainbow flags, a symbol of LGBTQ+, around as Pride Month is celebrated. Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

That’s because June is Pride month across the UK, where the country shows solidarity with the country’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The NSPCC’s Childline counsellors know that this spirit of support and togetherness is not the case for thousands of children and young people across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year, Childline delivered almost 3,400 counselling sessions where gender identity and sexuality were a child’s main worry.

The most frequently mentioned concerns by these young people were worries about coming out, questioning their sexuality and/or gender identity, gender dysphoria and discrimination.

Many young people will approach Childline to speak to a trained counsellor if they are finding it difficult to reach out to a trusted friend or adult to discuss these topics.

Concerns around bullying due to gender and sexuality issues are also regularly being addressed by counsellors - Childline gave more than 400 counselling sessions in the past year where young people mentioned this type of bullying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many LGBTQ+ young people have the support of their friends, but others said they had experienced face-to-face bullying.

It can be a confusing and difficult topic and might take some time for young people to work out their sexuality or gender identity. Childline encourages young people to remember there's no such thing as normal, and has resources available online for parents and children.

I want to remind young people across the North East that Childline is here for anyone who needs a safe and confidential place to turn. Our counsellors are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and offer free, impartial, and non-judgemental counselling to everyone no matter the worry or issue.