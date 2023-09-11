CHILDLINE: NSPCC and Vodafone join forces to help parents and carers make their children’s phones are safer

Starting secondary school age is the time most young people get their first mobile phone. Photo Abode Stock

That’s a big change, and many parents will be considering whether now is the right time for them to have their own mobile phone.

Research carried out by Vodafone in partnership with the NSPCC found three quarters of parents felt it was important for their child to have a mobile when they start secondary school, because it helped keep them safe when travelling to and from school, or when they are out and about with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the survey also found more than a third of parents across the UK said deciding when to get their child a phone was as difficult as choosing a school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than half of those surveyed (53 per cent) said the decision was difficult because they were worried about children seeing inappropriate content or being bullied online.

Our Childline counsellors speak to young people across the country every day about online safety, and it’s vital that parents and carers have some idea about the importance of using safety features on apps on children’s phones.

Children can contact Childline at any time to discuss anything they’re worried about regarding their phones or apps. Vodafone and the NSPCC are also working together to help parents and carers help make their children’s phones safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, ensure it is set up as a ‘child’s phone’ – you can do this by speaking to your mobile phone provider and enabling features which restrict access to certain content and prevents children spending too much time on their device.

Make sure safety settings are activated on apps, including content filters, chat filters, privacy settings and in-app purchase settings on all applications.

Most importantly, talk often to your child about online risks. By speaking frequently and openly you’ll remind them they can come to you whenever anything is wrong.