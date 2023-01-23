CHILDLINE: Number Day – the annual fundraising event where schools can join in

Veteran children’s TV presenter and maths enthusiast Johnny Ball is supporting this year's Childline Number Day.

The service costs around £30,000 per day to operate, so fundraisers across the country are setting up events, challenges, bake sales and anything they can think of to help ensure we can continue to be there for children and young people whenever they need us.

One event held every year is Number Day – aimed at schools and pupils across the UK – it raises vital funds for the charity, but also encourages more children to engage with and have fun with maths.

This year’s event takes place on Friday, February 3, with free curriculum-based downloadable activities available to schools who sign up, while veteran children’s TV presenter and maths enthusiast Johnny Ball is supporting the event this year too.

Since Number Day was first launched in 2000, it has raised nearly £3 million for the NSPCC. Last year, 5,000 schools got involved and raised £400,000. and we’re looking for even more schools to take part this year.

Funds raised from Number Day could help support vital NSPCC services such as Childline and Speak Out Stay Safe, a programme which sees the charity visit primary schools and teach children how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect, and who to talk to if they are worried.

Within the last year, 94,597 children from 431 schools across the North East and Yorkshire took part in the NSPCC’s online Speak Out Stay Safe programme. That’s a fantastic figure, but we’re aiming to reach every child in ever school in the region – and we need a little help to do that.

If you are a teacher who wants to find out more about taking part in Number Day, go to the NSPCC website and search ‘Number Day’.