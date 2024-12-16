Childline: Online support available for children and parents as Christmas can be an overwhelming time

It is common for families to experience more arguments during the holidays, so it is important to stay calm.

Christmas can be magical. But with all the fun comes a bit of festive frenzy. Toddler tantrums, family squabbles, monitoring screen times and bedtimes and trying to juggle the school holidays with working from home – it can be a tough time for parents.

The excitement for children can easily become a little overwhelming. There’s a lot for them to deal with which could lead to tantrums becoming a part of everyday life as they try to let us know they are overwhelmed or that they don’t understand what’s happening.

It’s normal to feel frustrated at times like these, but reacting angrily can make things worse so try to stop, take a breath and react calmly. The NSPCC’s website includes a handy section on dealing with toddler tantrums on this page which could be useful for parents, carers and siblings.

Although Christmas is a time for families and friends getting together, some young people might feel lonely during the holidays. They might struggle to connect with or be understood by others, or might be missing their schoolfriends.

There are ways you can help. Try talking to them about their feelings, reassure them that loneliness doesn’t last forever, and that everyone can feel lonely sometimes.

Remember, loneliness isn’t something that can be fixed in just one conversation. Keep talking regularly to help your child feel more supported and understood.

We also have more advice on supporting a child who feels lonely. And our befriending service, Building Connections, is also here to help children and young people struggling with loneliness.

Lastly, with everyone spending more time together and the added stress of the season, it’s natural for tensions to be high so it’s common for families to experience more arguments during the holidays as well.

The best way to deal with this is to try to stay calm, communicate openly and make sure everyone gets a bit of personal space.

Remember, it’s okay to feel overwhelmed sometimes, and the Childline website has lots of resources which might help young people feel better at difficult times. Our counsellors are here around the clock too, both on the website and on 0800 1111.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​